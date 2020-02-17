IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Adecoagro SA has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $949.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.