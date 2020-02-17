IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,659 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 5,521.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Meredith during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Meredith by 82.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $32.46 on Monday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

MDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

