IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 5,696 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $53.72 on Monday. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

