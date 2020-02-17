IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 104.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 51.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Seaboard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 52.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,795.00 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a 12-month low of $3,538.00 and a 12-month high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

