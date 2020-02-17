IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 596,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 248,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 152,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:HT opened at $14.04 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,146 shares of company stock worth $162,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.