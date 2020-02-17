IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after buying an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after buying an additional 1,320,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after buying an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $41.60 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

