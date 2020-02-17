Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ingles Markets an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IMKTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

