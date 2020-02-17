Insider Buying: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00.

EMKR stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMCORE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCORE by 673.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMKR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.