Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,838 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,838 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $13,656.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,870 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $13,763.20.

On Monday, February 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $15,011.84.

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68.

On Friday, January 31st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $12,087.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $9,968.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $14,499.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 921 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $6,483.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 4,121 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $29,011.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.32.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.