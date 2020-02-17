Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CFO Buys 1,050 Shares of Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CFO Thomas W. Christensen purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $20,601.00.

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $779.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.6878 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

