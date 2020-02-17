Insider Buying: Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) Insider Acquires C$37,500.00 in Stock

Spectral Medical Inc (TSE:EDT) insider Debra-Anne Foster purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 234,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,070.63.

TSE EDT opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 million and a PE ratio of -57.69. Spectral Medical Inc has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.85.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

