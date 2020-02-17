Insider Selling: Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $37,750.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $37,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 348,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,744,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

