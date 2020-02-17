Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) President Sells $12,240.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) President Shahram Askarpour sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $12,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.15 on Monday. Innovative Solutions & Support Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Get Innovative Solutions & Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.