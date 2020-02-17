Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 702 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 702 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $16,419.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PMT stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

