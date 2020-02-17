Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given $51.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.85 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter.

IFS opened at $42.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.