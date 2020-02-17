Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NASDAQ:INAP opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Internap has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Internap by 371.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Internap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Internap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

