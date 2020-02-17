International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 639.60 ($8.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.41.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

