International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $415.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other International Money Express news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 332,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 298,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.