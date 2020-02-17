Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Intuit has set its Q2 guidance at $1.00-1.03 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.50-7.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $304.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.44. Intuit has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $304.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

