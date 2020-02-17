Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,379 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.13 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

