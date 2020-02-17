Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (ABF, AZN, BFSA, DNLM, FRE, FRES, GSK, HIK, IMI, ITRK)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 17th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €72.10 ($83.84) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 690 ($9.08). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating.

IMI (LON:IMI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. They currently have GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 920 ($12.10).

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

South32 (LON:S32) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a restricted rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.