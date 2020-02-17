Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (ABF, AZN, BFSA, DNLM, FRE, FRES, GSK, HIK, IMI, ITRK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 17th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €72.10 ($83.84) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 690 ($9.08). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating.

IMI (LON:IMI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an underperform rating. They currently have GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 920 ($12.10).

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

South32 (LON:S32) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a restricted rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.