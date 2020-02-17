Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The company has a market cap of $305.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,695 shares of company stock worth $3,194,450. 56.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Iradimed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Iradimed by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iradimed by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

