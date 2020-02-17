iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 272.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,884,000 after purchasing an additional 185,576 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $66.66 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

