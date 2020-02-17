Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

