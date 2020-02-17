J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBRY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 231.15 ($3.04).

SBRY opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 114.44. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

