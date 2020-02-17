Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

NYSE:LYB opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after acquiring an additional 988,155 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $62,362,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,014,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 443,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.