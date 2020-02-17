Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $22.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

