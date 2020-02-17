KeyCorp Comments on ACCO Brands Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

