KeyCorp Comments on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $100.43 on Monday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

