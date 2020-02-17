KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. Trimble has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock worth $744,248. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trimble by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 583.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Trimble by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

