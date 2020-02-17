Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$21.93 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$17.19 and a one year high of C$21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.84.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

