Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,917 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,565 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

