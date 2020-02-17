Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KOS opened at $5.39 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.99.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

