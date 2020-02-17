Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Kroger by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

KR opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

