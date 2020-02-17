Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

KRYS opened at $64.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

