Lattice Semiconductor Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,069.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $234,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

