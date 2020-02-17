Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSCC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $234,972. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

