LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LC opened at $13.17 on Monday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,225 shares of company stock worth $197,777. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

