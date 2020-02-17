Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LILA stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

LILA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

