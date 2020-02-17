Linde (ETR:LIN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €196.07 ($227.99).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a fifty-two week high of €200.60 ($233.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €190.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €180.74.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

