Linde (ETR:LIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €196.07 ($227.99).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €205.10 ($238.49) on Friday. Linde has a 12 month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12 month high of €200.60 ($233.26). The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €190.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €180.74.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

