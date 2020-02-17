Lithia Motors Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

LAD opened at $131.00 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $165.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 72.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

