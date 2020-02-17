Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 896,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 445,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

