Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Loews by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,816. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

