Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 50,086 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 119,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LPX opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

