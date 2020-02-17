Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 287.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO opened at $10.64 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

