Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Stock Position Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Marcus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 617,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,101,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $30.78 on Monday. Marcus Corp has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $951.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

