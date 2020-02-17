Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,942,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

