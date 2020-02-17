M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.98.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair bought 415,323 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.