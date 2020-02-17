Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Shares of NYSE MCC opened at $2.12 on Friday. Medley Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medley Capital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $44,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,367. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

